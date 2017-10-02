Play

Helewka was called up from AHL San Jose on Sunday. He skated for 9:22 of ice time and went minus-3 in the evening's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

It's clear that Helewka isn't primed for the big stage, as he was shown up an expansion club in limited ice time. It's safe to ignore him in all fantasy formats.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories