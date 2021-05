Raska signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Sharks on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Raska spent the 2020-21 campaign with QMJHL Rimouski, where he had 12 goals and 13 assists in 22 games. The Czech winger was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL draft. He will still be junior-eligible in 2021-22, but he may also be in the mix for a roster spot with AHL San Jose.