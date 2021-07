Hill and a 2022 seventh-round pick were traded by the Coyotes to the Sharks in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and Josef Korenar on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Hill was pretty solid for the Coyotes in 2020-21, going 9-9-1 with two shutouts while posting a 2.74 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 19 appearances. The 6-foot-6 netminder will likely compete with Martin Jones for San Jose's starting job next season.