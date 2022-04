Hill (lower body) is slated to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Tuesday.

Hill has made just one appearance in San Jose's last 33 outings due to his lower-body malady. Injuries have plagued the netminder's career, as his 25 contests this year was a new personal best. Looking ahead to next year, Hill will likely be hard-pressed to secure the full-time starting job and may have to share it with Kappo Kahkonen or James Reimer.