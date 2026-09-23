Barre-Boulet didn't skate Wednesday for an undisclosed reason and is considered day-to-day, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

While the exact nature of Barre-Boulet's injury isn't yet clear, he appears to be facing some limitations heading into the final week of training camp. Even if the 29-year-old returns to full health in the near future, it seems likely that he'll begin the 2026-27 campaign in the minors since he's made just four regular-season appearances across the last two years.