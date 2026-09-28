Barre-Boulet (undisclosed) will begin the 2026-27 regular season on injured reserve, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

After the Sharks stated that Barre-Boulet was day-to-day for an undisclosed injury Wednesday, the issue has been deemed to warrant a stint on IR. The 29-year-old forward was efficient with AHL Colorado in 2025-26, where he posted 26 goals and 70 points across 70 regular-season games. While he's expected to play primarily with AHL San Jose in 2026-27, the six-year veteran could play a couple of stints at the NHL level if the team's center depth experiences any injuries.