Chmelevski picked up an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Chmelevski earned his second assist in four games when he set up the second of Scott Reedy's goals Tuesday. For the season, Chmelevski has five helpers, 24 shots, 17 hits and a plus-1 rating in 14 NHL appearances. He's likely to remain in a bottom-six role when he's in the lineup, so there's little reason for fantasy managers to keep track of his production to close out the season.