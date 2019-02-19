Sharks' Alex Chmelevski: Continues domination of OHL
Chmelevski scored five goals in OHL Ottawa's 6-3 win over North Bay on Monday.
Chmelevski's banner year continues. Following Monday's explosion, the 2017 sixth-round selection has now posted 29 goals and 65 points in 46 games this season for the 67's. Chmelevski also did a nice job in a depth role in helping Team USA win a silver medal at the World Junior Championship in January. Chmelevski has developed into one of the few true bright spots in what is a lean San Jose prospect pool.
