Chmelevski scored five goals in OHL Ottawa's 6-3 win over North Bay on Monday.

Chmelevski's banner year continues. Following Monday's explosion, the 2017 sixth-round selection has now posted 29 goals and 65 points in 46 games this season for the 67's. Chmelevski also did a nice job in a depth role in helping Team USA win a silver medal at the World Junior Championship in January. Chmelevski has developed into one of the few true bright spots in what is a lean San Jose prospect pool.