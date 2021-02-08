Chmelevski was sent to the taxi squad Sunday, CBS Sports reports.
Chmelevski picked up an assist in his NHL debut during his stint with the big club. The 21-year-old forward may not have a solid spot in the lineup yet but could be recalled before Tuesday's tilt with the Kings.
