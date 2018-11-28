Sharks' Alex Chmelevski: Developing nicely in OHL
Chmelevski posted a goal and three assists to lead OHL Ottawa to a 6-2 win over Kingston on Wednesday.
Make it back-to-back four-point efforts for San Jose's sixth-round selection in 2017. Not only has Chmelevski had a terrific year offensively for the 67's (34 points in 26 games), he has developed into one of the OHL's top face-off specialists. The Michigan native is firmly on Team USA's radar for a depth role at next month's World Junior Championship. Chmelevski signed his entry-level deal with the Sharks in April.
