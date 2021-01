The Sharks activated Chmelevski to the taxi squad via AHL San Jose on Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Chmelevski is expected to see most of his action in the minors this season, but he got a shot to join the team for practice on an emergency basis. In 42 games with AHL San Jose last season, the 21-year-old racked up 11 goals and 27 points over that span.