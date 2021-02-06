Chmelevski produced an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Ducks.

Chmelevski produced the secondary helper on Matt Nieto's opening tally. The assist was Chmelevski's first NHL point in his debut with the Sharks. The 21-year-old center, a sixth-round pick from 2017, had 27 points in 42 games with AHL San Jose last year. He's not likely to see much more than a bottom-six role in 2020-21, and there's a chance he only gets a short audition before spending the bulk of the season in the minors.