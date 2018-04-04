Sharks' Alex Chmelevski: Inks entry-level deal with Sharks
Chmelevski signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Sharks on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old center played with the Ottawa 67's of the OHL this season, and he tore it up before being knocked out of the playoffs. Chmelevski racked up 35 goals and 76 points in 68 games, and he added one goal and four assists in five playoff games. The 2017 sixth-round pick will spend the the rest of the season with AHL San Jose.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...