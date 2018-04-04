Chmelevski signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Sharks on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old center played with the Ottawa 67's of the OHL this season, and he tore it up before being knocked out of the playoffs. Chmelevski racked up 35 goals and 76 points in 68 games, and he added one goal and four assists in five playoff games. The 2017 sixth-round pick will spend the the rest of the season with AHL San Jose.