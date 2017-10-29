Chmelevski picked up a hat trick in OHL Ottawa's 11-3 drubbing of Saginaw on Saturday.

Saginaw is the worst team in the OHL but that doesn't take away from the fact that Chmelevski is off to a good start this season. His eight goals and 13 points in 15 games are great but his underlying stats are even more impressive. "Sasha" has 56 shots on goal in those 15 contests and he has won 132 of 220 face-offs. Considered a potential third or fourth round prospect, the Sharks did well to snatch up Chmelveski in the sixth round this past June.