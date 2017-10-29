Sharks' Alex Chmelevski: Leading charge for OHL Ottawa
Chmelevski picked up a hat trick in OHL Ottawa's 11-3 drubbing of Saginaw on Saturday.
Saginaw is the worst team in the OHL but that doesn't take away from the fact that Chmelevski is off to a good start this season. His eight goals and 13 points in 15 games are great but his underlying stats are even more impressive. "Sasha" has 56 shots on goal in those 15 contests and he has won 132 of 220 face-offs. Considered a potential third or fourth round prospect, the Sharks did well to snatch up Chmelveski in the sixth round this past June.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...