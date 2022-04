Chmelevski picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Chmelevski has been solid lately with four helpers in his last eight outings. The 22-year-old helped out on a Scott Reedy goal in the second period Tuesday. Chmelevski is up to seven assists, 29 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 18 contests at the NHL level this season.