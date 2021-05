Chmelevski produced an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Chmelevski is up to two assists through his first four NHL appearances. The 21-year-old is no lock to be in the lineup for Wednesday's season finale against the Golden Knights. The California native will likely be competing for a roster spot at training camp ahead of the 2021-22 season.