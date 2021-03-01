Chmelevski was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday, according to CBS Sports.
Chmelevski has been in the lineup just twice this season but that could change with Tomas Hertl (COVID-19 protocols) expected to miss two weeks. The California native should be recalled before Monday's tilt with the Avalanche.
