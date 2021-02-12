Chmelevski was reassigned to the taxi squad Thursday, per CBS Sports.
Chmelevski had an assist in his lone appearance of the season. The 21-year-old California native should continue to be in the mix for a bottom-six role, but he's not likely to see much playing time.
