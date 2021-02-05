Chmelevski will be promoted to the active roster and make his NHL debut Friday against Anaheim, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Chmelevski will skate with Marcus Sorensen and Matt Nieto on San Jose's fourth line during Friday's contest. The 2017 sixth-round pick notched 27 points in 42 AHL appearances last season.
