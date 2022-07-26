Chmelevski inked a one-year contract with Ufa Salavat Ulayev (KHL) on Tuesday, per agent Dan Milstein.

Chmelevski logged 19 games for the Sharks this past season in which he recorded eight assists, 31 shots and 20 hits while logging 13:11 of ice time. In the minors, the 23-year-old center was significantly more productive with 37 points in 47 contests. While Chmelevski will be playing in the KHL next year, the Sharks did give him a qualifying offer and therefore will retain his NHL rights should he opt to return to North America.