Chmelevski racked up two goals and two assists to help OHL Ottawa to a 7-2 victory over Guelph in Game 1 of the OHL Finals on Thursday.

The 67's are now a perfect 13-0 in the postseason and ten of those victories have come by more than one goal. Chmelevski has done his part with 25 points in those 13 contests. He is second in OHL playoff scoring behind Guelph's Nick Suzuki (32 points). A sixth-round pick of San Jose (185th overall) in 2017, the kid they call "Sasha" looks like a steal for the Sharks. Chmelevski will begin turn pro for the 2019-20 campaign.