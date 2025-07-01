Nedeljkovic was traded to the Sharks from the Penguins on Tuesday in exchange for a 2028 third-round pick.

Nedeljkovic figures to step in as the No. 2 option behind Yaroslav Askarov heading into the 2025-26 campaign -- though Askarov is far from a lock for the starting job after going 4-6-2 with a 3.10 GAA in his 13 NHL appearances last year. For his part, Nedeljkovic comes in having gone 14-15-5 with an .894 save percentage and one shutout in 38 outings with Pittsburgh in 2024-25.