Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Acquired for third-round pick
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nedeljkovic was traded to the Sharks from the Penguins on Tuesday in exchange for a 2028 third-round pick.
Nedeljkovic figures to step in as the No. 2 option behind Yaroslav Askarov heading into the 2025-26 campaign -- though Askarov is far from a lock for the starting job after going 4-6-2 with a 3.10 GAA in his 13 NHL appearances last year. For his part, Nedeljkovic comes in having gone 14-15-5 with an .894 save percentage and one shutout in 38 outings with Pittsburgh in 2024-25.
More News
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Gets win in season finale•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting versus Capitals•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Keeps it close in loss•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting in Chicago•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Needed in relief again•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Allows two goals in relief•