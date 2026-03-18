Nedeljkovic stopped 32 of 37 shots on net in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Despite keeping the Oilers off the scoreboard in the second period, the Oilers got to Nedeljkovic three times in the opening stanza and twice in the third. With Tuesday's loss, the 30-year-old netminder now has a 13-10-3 record, a 2.85 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 30 games this season. The loss marked Nedeljkovic's first regulation defeat since Jan. 31 after his 3-0-1 start to post-Olympic action. He remains a solid option in deep fantasy leagues given the right matchup. With Yaroslav Askarov (lower body) still day-to-day, Nedeljkovic has a decent chance to appear in Thursday's home clash with the Sabres.