Nedeljkovic stopped 26 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Nedeljkovic surrendered three first-period goals, including two on the power play, before allowing Thomas Harley's eventual game-winner midway through the second. The veteran finished with an .867 save percentage as San Jose suffered its fifth consecutive regulation defeat. The Sharks' defensive struggles continue to conspire against his fantasy value, particularly in formats where wins are heavily rewarded, but Nedeljkovic hasn't exactly done himself any favors with the chances he's had. He has a 4.47 GAA and an .867 save percentage in his last three starts dating back to Oct. 24.