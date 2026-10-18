Nedeljkovic stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Nedeljkovic carried a 3-1 lead into the third period but couldn't protect it, allowing Detroit to score twice before ultimately falling in the shootout. This was the first time he posted a single-game save percentage below the .900 mark, but nonetheless, he's enjoying a strong start to the season. With San Jose continuing to rotate its goaltending options, Nedeljkovic's fantasy value remains tied to his ability to earn starts and deliver consistent performances. Through three appearances, he's gone 2-0-1 with a 2.20 GAA and a .920 save percentage.