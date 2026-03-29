Nedeljkovic turned aside 22 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Sharks were down 2-1 heading into the third period, but Nedeljkovic shut the door on the home side and gave his offense a chance to mount a comeback. In the process, the veteran netminder snapped a winless stretch in which he'd gone 0-4-1 in five outings with a brutal 4.40 GAA and .818 save percentage. With Yaroslav Askarov (upper body) sidelined again, however, Nedeljkovic will be San Jose's top option between the pipes in the short term as the team pushes for a playoff spot.