Nedeljkovic (personal) was added back onto the 23-man roster Friday.

Nedeljkovic had been on the non-roster list while attending to a personal matter, but he has rejoined the team for Friday's practice session. The 29-year-old backstop is undefeated in regulation over his last four outings, posting a 3-0-1 record and 2.44 GAA, Given how well Yaroslav Askarov has performed of late, going 3-1-0 with a 1.00 GAA in his previous four contests, the duo could be headed for a split share of the goaltending duties.