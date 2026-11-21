Nedeljkovic will guard the home crease in Saturday's clash against the Kraken, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Nedeljkovic earned a win in his last outing with an impressive 33-save showing against Nashville. Overall, the 30-year-old backstop has a 4-3-1 record, a 3.07 GAA and a .902 save percentage over eight appearances this season. While he's seen infrequent appearances over the course of Novemeber, he could be in line for more opportunities if he can continue to play well while Yaroslav Askarov deals with inconsistencies. Nedeljkovic is a decent spot start in deep leagues Saturday against the Kraken, who rank 12th in the NHL with 3.26 goals per game this season.