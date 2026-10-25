Nedeljkovic stopped 29 of 34 shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins. Boston's sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Nedeljkovic struggled during Boston's third-period comeback, allowing three goals in less than four minutes as San Jose surrendered a 3-2 advantage. The veteran netminder finished with an .853 save percentage despite facing a substantial workload. His ability to accumulate saves offers some fantasy appeal, but inconsistent defensive support and competition for starts make him a risky option in standard formats. Nedeljkovic has a 2.89 GAA and .903 save percentage in his first five outings this season.