Nedeljkovic allowed four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Vegas earned its first two goals, but Nedeljkovic had some sour luck on the last two. Jack Eichel tied the game at 18:26 of the third period with a long-range shot that skipped off the ice and eluded Nedeljkovic. In overtime, the 29-year-old netminder tried to play the puck well outside his crease but turned it over, allowing Reilly Smith to score the game-winner. It's a team debut to forget for Nedeljkovic, who will compete with Yaroslav Askarov for starts this season. Expect Askarov to get the nod in Saturday's home game against the Ducks.