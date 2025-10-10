Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Betrayed by bounces
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nedeljkovic allowed four goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Vegas earned its first two goals, but Nedeljkovic had some sour luck on the last two. Jack Eichel tied the game at 18:26 of the third period with a long-range shot that skipped off the ice and eluded Nedeljkovic. In overtime, the 29-year-old netminder tried to play the puck well outside his crease but turned it over, allowing Reilly Smith to score the game-winner. It's a team debut to forget for Nedeljkovic, who will compete with Yaroslav Askarov for starts this season. Expect Askarov to get the nod in Saturday's home game against the Ducks.
More News
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting against Vegas•
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Back at practice•
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Off with personal matter•
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Acquired for third-round pick•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Gets win in season finale•
-
Penguins' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting versus Capitals•