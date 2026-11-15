Nedeljkovic will defend the home net against the Predators on Sunday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Nedeljkovic has dropped his last three outings, giving up at least four goals in losses to Boston, Ottawa and Dallas. It won't get any easier for the netminder Sunday against a red-hot Nashville squad that is riding a seven-game winning streak. The Predators have defeated some of the best teams in the NHL during their streak, such as the Lightning, Hurricanes, Avalanche and Golden Knights, so it will be an uphill battle for Nedeljkovic and the Sharks to emerge victorious Sunday.