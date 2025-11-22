Nedeljkovic will defend the home cage Saturday versus the Senators, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Nedeljkovic has alternated wins and losses across his last four starts, but he's posted a 2-1-1 record, 1.97 GAA and .932 save percentage during that time. The Senators are 3-1-1 in their last five games and have found the back of the net 14 times in that span. Nedeljkovic's last start against Ottawa came with Pittsburgh last season in a 5-0 loss in early January -- he was shaky in that contest, allowing five goals on 17 shots.