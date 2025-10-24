Nedeljkovic turned aside 22 shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers.

The Sharks struck early and often and took a 3-1 lead into the first intermission, but Nedeljkovic did his best to squander that lead, only for Will Smith to bail him out in OT. It was Nedeljkovic's first win of the season as he splits starts with Yaroslav Askarov in the early going, but the veteran netminder isn't doing much to earn that timeshare, going 1-2-1 with a 4.00 GAA and .874 save percentage.