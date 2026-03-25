Nedeljkovic stopped 13 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Nedeljkovic has lost his past four starts and has allowed at least five goals in three of those outings, so it's hard to trust him in any fantasy format at the moment. Nedeljkovic also owns an .816 save percentage during his ongoing losing skid, so you'd be better looking at other options in fantasy at the moment, with road games against the Blues and Blue Jackets on the horizon for the Sharks.