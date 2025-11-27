Nedeljkovic stopped 21 of 23 shots in relief in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Avalanche.

Nedeljkovic had to step into the game in relief after Yaroslav Askarov, who conceded four goals on 19 shots during the first two periods, was pulled. Nedeljkovic has found ways to put up good numbers between the pipes, but he should continue to split the workload with Askarov until further notice. It wouldn't be surprising if Nedeljkovic gets the start against the Canucks on Friday.