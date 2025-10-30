Nedeljkovic will serve as the starting netminder for Thursday's home game against the Devils, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Nedeljkovic hasn't been particularly sharp early in the season, going 1-2-1 with a 4.00 GAA and .875 save percentage over his first four starts. He'll face a tough test against the Devils, who have averaged a league-high 3.90 goals per game to begin the season.