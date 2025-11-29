Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Defending crease in Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nedeljkovic will guard the road goal against the Golden Knights on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Nedeljkovic will get the second half of San Jose's back-to-back after Yaroslav Askarov played in Friday's 3-2 win over Vancouver. The 29-year-old Nedeljkovic has a 3-4-2 record with a 3.02 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. Vegas is tied for 19th in the league with 3.00 goals per game this campaign.