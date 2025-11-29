Nedeljkovic will guard the road goal against the Golden Knights on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Nedeljkovic will get the second half of San Jose's back-to-back after Yaroslav Askarov played in Friday's 3-2 win over Vancouver. The 29-year-old Nedeljkovic has a 3-4-2 record with a 3.02 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. Vegas is tied for 19th in the league with 3.00 goals per game this campaign.