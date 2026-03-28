Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Defending crease Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nedeljkovic will guard the road goal against Columbus on Saturday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Nedeljkovic has gone 0-4-1 in his last five appearances while surrendering 20 goals on 110 shots. He has a 13-13-4 record with a 3.00 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 34 games this season. Columbus is tied for 13th in the 2025-26 campaign with 3.14 goals per game.
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