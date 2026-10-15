Nedeljkovic will start Thursday's road game against Nashville, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Nedeljkovic has seen limited playing time early in the 2026-27 campaign, as he started just one of the Sharks' first six games of the year. He was effective during his previous start, turning aside 24 of 26 shots (.923 save percentage) during an overtime win over the Blues on the road. Nedeljkovic made a pair of road starts against the Predators last year, going 1-1-0 with a 4.00 GAA and .830 save percentage.