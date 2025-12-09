Nedeljkovic is set to face the Flyers on the road Tuesday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Nedeljkovic picked up his first win since Nov. 7 on Sunday, allowing just one goal on 29 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes. The 29-year-old is 4-5-2 with an .899 save percentage and a 3.01 GAA through 13 appearances in 2025-26. The Flyers have generated 2.81 goals per game this season, which ranks 24th in the NHL.