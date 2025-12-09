Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Drawing start in Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nedeljkovic is set to face the Flyers on the road Tuesday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Nedeljkovic picked up his first win since Nov. 7 on Sunday, allowing just one goal on 29 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes. The 29-year-old is 4-5-2 with an .899 save percentage and a 3.01 GAA through 13 appearances in 2025-26. The Flyers have generated 2.81 goals per game this season, which ranks 24th in the NHL.
More News
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Strong performance Sunday•
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting Sunday•
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Not great in relief outing•
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Defending crease in Vegas•
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Concedes twice in relief•