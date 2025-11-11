Nedeljkovic will start on the road Tuesday against the Wild, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Nedeljkovic has played well lately, going 2-0-1 with a 1.62 GAA and a stellar .948 save percentage across his last three starts. The Ohio native had allowed at least four goals in three of his first four appearances this year, so it's been an excellent turnaround for Nedeljkovic and the Sharks alike. The Wild sit 20th in the league with 2.88 goals per game and are 4-1-0 in their last five games.