Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Earns OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nedeljkovic stopped 27 of 28 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.
Nedeljkovic allowed a goal just 2:44 into the first period, but the 30-year-old netminder was solid the rest of the way, and his play allowed the Sharks to mount a late comeback. Nedeljkovic has won five of his last seven appearances, going 5-1-0 with a 2.15 GAA and a .924 save percentage over that stretch. He should continue as the No. 2 behind Yaroslav Askarov, but based on his play of late, Nedeljkovic could be in line to see more playing time in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Sunday starter•
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Needed in relief Monday•
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Five-game win streak snapped•
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Starting in Calgary•
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Keeps good times rolling•
-
Sharks' Alex Nedeljkovic: Tending twine Friday•