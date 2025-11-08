Nedeljkovic stopped 32 of 33 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Nedeljkovic is 2-0-1 with just five goals allowed on 96 shots over his last three games. The 29-year-old goalie limited the damage to a Josh Morrissey tally in the first period, which the Sharks answered just 1:12 later. Nedeljkovic is now 3-2-2 on the year with a 2.96 GAA and a .906 save percentage across seven outings. Should the Sharks continue to alternate goalies, Yaroslav Askarov would get a home matchup Saturday versus the Panthers while Nedeljkovic is lined up for a road game against the Wild on Tuesday.