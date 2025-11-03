Nedeljkovic allowed two goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Nedeljkovic has ceded some playing time to Yaroslav Askarov recently, though they've split the last four games and may be moving back into an alternating pattern. Nedeljkovic put in a second straight strong effort Sunday, as he's allowed four goals on 62 shots while going 1-0-1 over his last two games. The 29-year-old is at 2-2-2 with a 3.29 GAA and an .895 save percentage over six starts this season. The Sharks' next game is on the road versus the Kraken on Wednesday.