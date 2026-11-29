Nedeljkovic stopped 22 of 27 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Nedeljkovic has allowed 12 goals on 57 shots over his last two games. Despite the recent downturn, he's still alternating starts with Yaroslav Askarov after beginning the campaign in the backup role. Nedeljkovic has a respectable 5-5-1 record, but his 3.60 GAA and .883 save percentage won't win over many fantasy managers even if his workload stays predictable. The Sharks continue their road trip Tuesday in New Jersey before a back-to-back against the Rangers on Thursday and the Islanders on Friday. Nedeljkovic is likely to start one game in the back-to-back set, but a poor performance there could hurt his playing time once the Sharks get back home.