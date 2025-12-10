Nedeljkovic stopped 26 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers, with Philadelphia's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Sharks didn't give Nedeljkovic much support at either end of the ice, getting out-shot 30-18 on the night. The 29-year-old netminder has just one win in his last seven outings, going 1-4-0 during that stretch with a 3.07 GAA and .890 save percentage, and Yaroslav Askarov (illness) should be back soon enough to resume his duties as San Jose's No. 1 in the crease.