Nedeljkovic is slated to start at home Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Nedeljkovic has conceded at least three goals in each of his last three starts and hasn't earned a win since Dec. 11 in Toronto. The 29-year-old will look to right the ship against a Columbus squad that currently sits last in the Eastern Conference with an 18-16-7 record. This will be the first matchup of the Blue Jackets' four-game road trip out west after blowing a 4-1 lead versus the Penguins on Sunday.