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Nedeljkovic is slated to start on the road Tuesday against the Predators, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Nedeljkovic has dropped three straight decisions in regulation -- he has surrendered a total of 12 goals on 79 shots (.848 save percentage) in losses to Edmonton, Buffalo and Philadelphia during his skid. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder owns a 13-12-3 record with a 2.90 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 32 games this season. The Predators currently sit in a wild-card spot after winning four straight games, a stretch in which they have scored 13 goals.

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