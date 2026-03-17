Nedeljkovic is expected to patrol the home crease against Edmonton on Tuesday after being the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Nedeljkovic has won his last two outings while stopping 64 of the 68 shots he has faced. He has a 13-9-3 record this campaign with a 2.77 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 29 appearances. Edmonton is tied for second in the league with 3.40 goals per game this season, but the team will be without the services of Leon Draisaitl (lower body) for Tuesday's matchup.