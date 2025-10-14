Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease against Carolina on Tuesday.

Nedeljkovic is coming off a disastrous 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas on Thursday. He stopped 27 shots in the defeat while making costly errors on the Golden Knights' tying and game-winning goals. Nedeljkovic has a 5-3-1 record with a 2.53 GAA and a .918 save percentage across nine previous regular-season appearances against Carolina.